Who’s Alka Mittal, first woman to head ONGC? Know everything about Jamia Millia Islamia alumna

Alka Mittal has become the first woman to head the government-owned Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited, widely known as the ONGC. She’s currently the HR Director of the ONGC.



A tweet by the ONGC read, “Director (HR) Dr @AlkaMit26713758 has been entrusted with additional charge of ONGC CMD, making her the first woman to head the #Energy major.”

A statement from the government said that Mittal will remain in her new role with effect from 1 January 2022 for the next six months until a full-time CMD is appointed or ‘until further order, whichever is the earliest.’

The ONGC has not had a full-time CMD since the retirement of Shashi Shanker retired on in March last year.

Alka Mittar has completed her doctorate degree in Business/Commerce, Corporate Governance from Delhi’s Jamia Millia Islamia in 2001. She completed her Masters in Economics from Dehradun’s M.K.P.P.G College in 1983.

Mittal had joined as Director (HR) of Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited in 2018. She was also the first woman to hold the charge of a full-time Director in ONGC’s history.

Prior to joining as Director (HR), Mittal held the post of Chief Skill Development (CSD) of the Company. In her capacity as the CSD, she was credited with streamlining the activities and bringing in uniformity in the working of the Skill Development Centres of the ONGC. During this period, she has also implemented the National Apprenticeship Promotion Scheme (NAPS) in the ONGC engaging more than 5000 apprentices across all work centres.

She had previously worked as the Head CSR at Corporate Office and took up major CSR projects across India. Mittal had also the HR-ER functions in various capacities across regions including Vadodara, Mumbai, Delhi and Jorhat, and was also the Head of Corporate Communications of the ONGC in 2009.