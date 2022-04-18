Who is Lt Gen Manoj C Pande, new Indian Army chief?

Lt Gen Manoj C Pande has been appointed as the new chief of the Indian army. Pande will take charge of his new role from the afternoon of 30 April. He is currently acting as the Vice Chief of the Army Staff.



Born on May 06, 1962, Pande joined the Indian army on 24 December 1982 in the Corps of Engineers (The Bombay Sappers). During his army career spanning over 39 years, Pande served in a variety of Command, Staff and Instructional appointments.

His Command appointments included Command of an Engineer Brigade in the Western Theatre, as part of Strike Corps and an Infantry Brigade along with Line-of-Control in Jammu & Kashmir. Other important Command appointments include a Mountain Division in the high-altitude area of the Western Ladakh and Command of a Corps, deployed along the LAC and in Counter Insurgency Operations area of Eastern Command.

“In the rank of Lt General, the officer has held important appointments including that of Commander-in-Chief of the Andaman & Nicobar Command and as the GOC-in-C of the Eastern Command at Kolkata before getting appointed as the Vice Chief of the Army Staff,” a statement from the Indian army said.

Pande is an alumnus of National Defence Academy and has undergone courses at Staff College, Camberley (UK), Army War College, Mhow and National Defence College, New Delhi.

He has been conferred with Param Vishisht Seva Medal, Ati Vishisht Seva Medal and Vishisht Seva Medal.