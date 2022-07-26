Wanted Meghalaya BJP leader accused of running brothel arrested in Uttar Pradesh

Police say that the senior BJP functionary from Meghayala accused of running sex racket in the state has been arrested in Uttar Pradesh. Bernard N Mara was the vice president of the BJP in Meghalaya when police raided a resort owned by him a few days ago. The police had rescued six children and arrested as many as 73 people.

According to news agency PTI, Marak was arrested based on inputs while he was on a taxi in Hapur.

West Garo Hills SP Vivekanand Singh Rathore, according to news agency PTI, said that Rimpu Bagan, a farmhouse owned by militant-turned-politician Marak, was raided on the basis of a tip-off.

Rathore said that the police had rescued six minors including four boys and two girls. These children were allegedly kept locked inside dingy ‘cabin-like unhygienic rooms at Rimpu Bagan, run by Bernard N Marak and his accomplices as a brothel, for the purpose of prostitution.’

A case was filed against him at a Tura Women Police Station (Case No.105(07)2022 u/s 3//5/6/7 of Immoral Trafficking (Prevention) Act,1956).