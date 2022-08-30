UP Police cancel case against Muslims for offering namaz at home after widespread condemnation

The Uttar Pradesh Police have decided to cancel the case registered against a group of Muslims for offering namaaz at home in Moradabad. This was just days after an FIR was registered against 26 people for offering namaaz inside their house in Dulhepur village in Uttar Pradesh’s Moradabad district.



A video statement by the Moradabad Police said that the complaint filed by one Chandrapal af against Muslim worshippers was found to be baseless.

“In village Dulhepur, plaintiff Chandrapal etc. had registered a case at PS Chhajlait for offering group prayers. After investigation, the incident was not found to be proven.”

The police officer said in the video that the case was now being expunged and no further action will be taken in the matter.

The UP Police’s decision to book Muslims for simply offering prayers inside their house had evoked angry reactions. Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah had tweeted, “I’m sure if one of the neighbours had a hawan with 26 friends & relatives that would be perfectly acceptable. It’s not the “mass gathering” that is the problem, it’s the offering of namaz.”

UP is governed by the BJP with Yogi Adityanath as the state’s chief minister.