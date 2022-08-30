BJP suspends Jharkhand leader Seema Patra after video of cruelty against tribal domestic help goes viral

The BJP on Tuesday suspended its Jharkhand leader, Seema Patra, after a video of her cruelty against her tribal domestic help went viral on social media platforms. In the viral video, the domestic help accused Patra of inflicting constant torture for six years.

The video of the cruelty against the tribal woman was shared by Twitter handle, Tribal Army, which wrote, “The inhuman atrocities committed on tribal woman Sunita Khakha by BJP leader Seema Patra, wife of retired IAS Maheshwar Patra in Ranchi, is very sad and shameful. We demand strict action against Seema Patra and her arrest.”

The video also evoked widespread condemnation as netizens demanded the strictest punishment for Patra.

In the video, the woman alleged that she was made to lick urine from the floor, beaten with an iron rod and tortured for eight years. With broken teeth and bruises on face, it is clear that the tribal woman has had a horrible time in the custody of her perpetrator. Struggling to speak from her hospital bed, the victim said that she was burnt with hot tawa (pan) and stopped from seeing the sunlight for more than four years.

Ironically, Patra claimed to head the Beti Bachao campaign for her party in Jharkhand.