Union Steel Minister to dedicate one of the world’s largest rebar mill to nation

Union Steel Minister Shri Ram Chandra Prasad Singh is dedicating one of the world’s Largest ultra-modern Rebar Mill of 1.4 MTPA capacity to the Nation on Thursday at Jindal Steel & Power’s (JSP) 6 MTPA integrated steel complex at Angul, Odisha.



Singh will also visit the functioning of India’s largest coal gasification plant which feeds coal gas/syngas to the world’s first DRI plant based on syngas through coal gasification, a step taken by JSP towards making India ‘Atmanirbhar’ by reducing the dependence on imported coking coal. The Coal Gasification Plant is equipped with Carbon Capture technology and is already capturing approximately 2,000 tonnes of CO2 per day.

The minister himself took to Twitter to write, “ Today I will be dedicating JSPL’s 1.4 MTPA Rebar Mill to the nation.”

JSP Chairman Naveen Jindal thanked the minister saying that he was ‘honoured’ to have his presence. “We are honoured to have your esteemed presence on this momentous occasion @rcp_singh ji. Thank you for your constant support and encouragement,” Jindal tweeted.

“We are privileged that India’s largest TMT rebar mill is being dedicated to the nation by the Hon’ble Union Steel Minister. Keeping in line with our focus on sustainable steel production, and usage of SWADESHI coal to produce steel, we commissioned India’s first CGP based DRI Plant at Angul. We are aligned with the Government of India’s climate commitment at COP26 to become a carbon-neutral Nation by 2070”, Jindal said in a statement.

JSP is expanding its Angul Plant capacity from 6 MTPA to 12 MTPA and the company will achieve an overall 15 MTPA steelmaking capacity by 2025.

There are efforts underway to establish an industrial park at Angul for the utilisation of Co2 by downstream industry to produce Soda Ash, Urea, high value-added chemicals, and protective gas for fire extinguishers. Further usage of Co2 gas as inert gas for Mig and Tig Welding applications, stimulus gas for treatments, Algae formation ponds for ethanol production, precious herbs plantation for Ayurvedic medicines etc. will also be explored.

“We are happy to announce that JSP now can produce 50 mm dia TMT Rebars also which is the first of its kind in the Country. Our Research & Development team has successfully developed 50 mm Rebars and has also obtained BIS approval. We believe in India’s growth story and our operations are aligned with the Honourable Prime Minister’s vision of making India Self-Reliant”, said V R Sharma, Managing Director, JSP.

About Jindal Steel and Power:

Jindal Steel and Power is an industrial powerhouse with a dominant presence in the steel, power, mining and infrastructure sectors. Having an investment of 12 billion USD across the globe, the Company is continuously scaling its capacity utilization and efficiencies to capture opportunities for Building a self-reliant India. __________