Malayalam actor Vijay Babu booked in rape case after actress makes serious allegations of sexual assault

The police in Kerala have booked actor and producer, Vijay Babu, for rape and sexual assault after an actress filed a case against him in Ernakulam. Vijay Babu had revealed the identity of the alleged victim in a Facebook LIVE on Tuesday.



The actress, who accused Vijay Babu of raping her for several weeks, had narrated her story on Facebook. She had written, “I am an actress in the Malayalam film industry for the past few years. Actor and Producer VIJAY BABU who runs the company FRIDAY FILM HOUSE has physically assaulted me including sexual exploitation from the dates 13/03/22 – 14/ 04/2022.”

She continued in a Facebook post, “I have known him for few years in the industry and had worked together with him for a movie. Through this time he gained my trust by being friendly and advising me as I was a newcomer in the film industry with no proper guidance . He behaved like my saviour for my personal and professional problems but under the guise has sexually exploited me. His modus operandi was pulling me into the trap with the role of a saviour cum friend cum lover, thereafter intoxicating me and sexually abusing me. Whenever I was conscious, I denied consent for engaging in sex. But for him it was never an issue and disregarding my protest he has raped me several times during the past 1 ½ months. He intoxicated me with alcohol and always used to force me to take happy pills but I denied. When I was incapable of saying yes or no consciously , he used my body as a tool for his pleasure. He has forced himself on me and even forced me into oral sex in a car against my will. I was in a state of shock , incapable to talk or respond.”

Each time I tried to run away from this trauma, he would come after me with false promises of marriage. There are also several witnesses to the trauma he has put me through,” she added.

The actress added that Vijay Babu offered her ‘characters in his upcoming films’ but ‘that wasn’t my intention.’

She continued, “I was under his control and was scared to speak up because of the clout, influence and power he wielded in the film industry. It was a trap to use me. He was even controlling over my career and films. One day for denying sex he stamped forcefully on my stomach when I was on my periods . He spit sputum on my face and forced himself on me against my will.

“I was too traumatised to realise what was happening at that time but today I realise I was subjected to rape. He even forced sex when I was on periods was never concerned about my physical health. He was like a monster to me.”

The woman also alleged that Vijay Babu also recorded ‘a nude video’ of her and threatened her with consequences.

“I am not keeping my mouth shut anymore. I can’t take this pain anymore. I strongly believe I will get justice for the sexual and physical assaults I have gone through by Vijay Babu. No one should go through this pain and trauma anymore in their life. I ask all the women who had this experience from him and are silenced to speak up because together we can stop him from exploiting another girl,” she said.

This prompted Vijay Babu to go on Facebook LIVE where he revealed the identity of the woman. Vijay Babu wrote on Facebook, “I am coming live in 10 min

Those who wants to listen can listen to the truth . Evide “era “ nan aanu … so I will tell the truth . I will disclose the name of the person who put case on me .aa case nan fight cheyyan ready aanu.”