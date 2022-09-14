Two Dalit sisters found hanging from in Uttar Pradesh; family members allege rape; Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Akhilesh Yadav attack BJP government

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav have attacked the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh after the bodies of two Dalit sisters were found hanging from a tree. Family members of the two victims have alleged rape.



The bodies were found hanging from a tree in a sugarcane field in Nighasan police station area on Wednesday.

Vadra took to Twitter to write, “The murder of two sisters in Lakhimpur (UP) is heart-wrenching. The relatives say that those girls were abducted in broad daylight. Giving false advertisements in newspapers and on TV every day does not improve law and order. After all, why are heinous crimes against women increasing in UP?”

Yadav, for his part, compared the incident with that of the gangrape of Hathras Dalit girl, who had later succumbed to her injuries. in 2020.

निघासन पुलिस थाना क्षेत्र में 2 दलित बहनों को अगवा करने के बाद उनकी हत्या और उसके बाद पुलिस पर पिता का ये आरोप बेहद गंभीर है कि बिना पंचनामा और सहमति के उनका पोस्टमार्टम किया गया। लखीमपुर में किसानों के बाद अब दलितों की हत्या ‘हाथरस की बेटी’ हत्याकांड की जघन्य पुनरावृत्ति है। pic.twitter.com/gFmea4bAUc — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) September 14, 2022

“After kidnapping two Dalit sisters in Nighasan police station area, their murder and after that the father’s allegation against the police is very serious that their post-mortem was done without Panchnama and consent. After farmers in Lakhimpur, the killing of Dalits is a gruesome reminder of the ‘Hathras ki Beti’ massacre,” Akhilesh Yadav wrote on Twitter.

The girls’ mother alleged that her daughters were murdered, adding that the accused were three youths from the neighbouring village in Nighasan police station area.