Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann left red-faced as BMW India issues strong denial to AAP government’s claims

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has been left red-faced after car manufacturer BMW issued a string denial to the AAP government’s claims that the German car maker had agreed to set up a plant in the state.

BMW India said in a statement, “BMW Group is firmly committed to its Indian operations with its manufacturing plant in Chennai, a parts warehouse in Pune, a training centre in Gurgaon (National Capital Region). But it has no plans for setting up additional manufacturing operations in Punjab.”

BMW also said that the company had its ‘sight firmly on the premium sector of the Indian automobile market.”

The denial has left the AAP government embarrassed since Mann had recently claimed that BMW agreed to set up its manufacturing plant in Punjab.

After Mann’s visit to Germany, the official Twitter handle of the Punjab government had tweeted, “The efforts of CM @BhagwantMann to rope in major investments from Germany bore fruit as leading auto giant @BMW agreed to set up its auto part manufacturing unit in state. CM showcased Punjab govt’s exemplary work to promote industry after which BMW agreed to set up unit in state.”

The efforts of CM @BhagwantMann to rope in major investments from Germany bore fruit as leading auto giant @BMW agreed to set up its auto part manufacturing unit in state. CM showcased Punjab govt’s exemplary work to promote industry after which BMW agreed to set up unit in state pic.twitter.com/TiCAfqFnD0 — Government of Punjab (@PunjabGovtIndia) September 13, 2022

BMW India’s decision to publicly contradict Mann’s claims evoked strong reactions from netizens. One wrote, “Dear @AamAadmiParty

@PunjabGovtIndia, Its ok to give misleading statement in India, but dont do it with MNCs. They bring jobs to India. Your false and misleading statements could detoriate relationships with them.”

Another user wrote mockingly, “May be he was saying BhagWantMan factory! BMW just mistook BWM to BMW! #Punjab.”

AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal has often faced ridicule from his critics for making tall claims about his government’s achievements in Delhi and now in Punjab without evidence. Kejriwal is currently busy campaigning in Gujarat making another set of big promises to woo voters in Gujarat.