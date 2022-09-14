Mississauga Shooting? Who Is 40-year-old Sean Petrie? Why Did He Kill 38-year-old Shakeel Ashraf in GTA, Canada?

The news of 38-year-old Shakeel Ashraf’s shooting in Mississauga has left Canadian Muslims shocked. Ashraf’s funeral took place on Wednesday with friends and family members bidding a final farewell to the father of two young daughters. Ashraf’s killer has been identified as 40-year-old Sean Petrie, who was later killed in a police encounter.

Who Is 40-year-old Sean Petrie?

According to a report by CTV News, Petrie entered Ashraf’s Milton shop MK Auto Body Repairs and fatally shot Ashraf shortly before 3 PM on Monday. Two others were also seriously injured in the gun attack. They are being treated at a local hospital.

According to Ashraf’s friends, Petrie had briefly worked at Ashraf’s shop.

“I don’t know him personally. He used to work at the shop about a year ago and he was there for a short period of time from what I understand,” Hanif said. “I just can’t find a motive, especially for a person like Shakeel. He contributed to the community, he gave his time donating to charities, he was a gem,” Arsalan Hanif, a close friend of Ashraf told the CTV News website.

Asraf was out for lunch when Petrie arrived at the shop on Monday afternoon. The suspect waiting for his victim to arrive at the shop when he opened fire.

Before killing Ashraf, Petrie had also killed a senior police officer, identified as Const. Andrew Hong, in Mississauga.

Motive Behind Shakeel Ashraf’s Murder

Ashraf’s funeral took place on Wednesday with his two daughters aged 11 and 12 attending the last rites. Community leaders in the GTA said that Ashraf’s killing had left everyone stunned.

People, who knew Ashraf, said that the victim of this mindless killing was a kind-hearted person.

Before Petrie killed Ashraf, he visited a Tim Hortons coffee shop where Const. Hong was reportedly enjoying his lunch after a tiring training exercise with several other motorcycle officers. Petrie killed him in an ‘unprovoked’, and ‘ambush-style attack’ before fleeing from the scene in a stolen vehicle.

He was later killed by cops after being surrounded by at least four officers in a Hamilton cemetery. Petrie had a criminal history and was banned from parts of northwest Toronto after he was released from prison in 2010.

The police have not explained the motive behind Ashraf’s killing.