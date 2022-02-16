“Media houses sold their souls to Kejriwal”: Arnab Goswami faces wrath for silence on Kumar Vishwas’ allegations; right-wing friend slams AAP for threatening media

Republic TV founder Arnab Goswami has been facing the wrath of netizens after he failed to hold a TV debate on the stunning allegations of former AAP leader Kumar Vishwas against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Goswami’s right-wing friend Anand Ranganathan took to Twitter to slam the AAP for threatening TV channels with legal action.

This was after Vishwas, who’s a founding member of AAP, told ANI that Kejriwal had once expressed his desire to become the prime minister of an independent Punjab. Vishwas said, “One day, he (Kejriwal) told me he would either become the chief minister (of Punjab) or the first prime minister of an independent nation (Khalistan).”

Both the Congress and the BJP moved with lightning speed to attack Kejriwal. BJP’s Amit Malviya tweeted, “…This could be extremely dangerous, if AAP were to form Govt in Punjab.”

Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala fired a series of questions to the Delhi chief minister and asked him to explain if indeed he received support from separatist organisations and people related to Khalistan.

As expected, Kejriwal maintained a mysterious silence but his party colleague, Raghav Chadha, issued a statement on Twitter warning TV channels to not broadcast Vishwas’ video.

Chadha said, “..It is forcefully submitted that in case any channel publishes. circulated aids or provide platforms to disseminate the same, we shall be found forced to take stringent legal action which shall include the commission of the offences of abetment / aiding him (sic).”

Many felt that Chadha’s warning was a mere shield for TV editors of the right-wing TV channels as they could comfortably justify their decision to not hold any TV debates on Vishwas’ allegations blaming the legal threats from the AAP.

However, netizens understood that the real reluctance behind the likes of Arnab Goswami to not discuss the stunning allegations made by Vishwas related to India’s sovereignty and security was their fear of losing crores of rupees in ad revenue from the Delhi government.

Goswami’s right-wing friend Anand Ranganathan, who has routinely appeared on Republic TV as the former’s guest, slammed the AAP for issuing threats to TV channels. He tweeted, “The only thing that brings more pain per square inch than a drunk acupuncturist is AAP’s sanctimonious bullshit. These guys slandered Sheila Dixit, called her Ambani’s dalal and worse, and now they are threatening legal action against any channel playing @DrKumarVishwas’s claim.”

Punjab goes to the polls on 20 February and the counting of votes will take place on 10 March.