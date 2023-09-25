Supreme Court slams Yogi Adityanath government in Muzaffarnagar slapping video case; questions absence of communal angle in FIR

The Supreme Court has come down like a ton of bricks on the Uttar Pradesh government headed by Yogi Adityanath in the Muzaffarnagar slapping video case. The top court also raised serious objections on the absence of the communal angle in the police FIR.



A Supreme Court Bench comprising Justices Abhay S Oka and Justice Pankaj Mithal said that the incident was a failure on the part of the UP government to comply with the mandate of the Right To Education Act.

“If the allegation is correct, this may be the worst kind of physical punishment imparted by a teacher, inasmuch as the teacher directed other students to assault the victim,” the Livelaw website quoted the judges as saying

The video of a school teacher, Tripta Tyagi, ordering Hindu students to mercilessly slap a Muslim boy in her class had gone viral. Tyagi, who works as the principal of Neha Public School, had later said that she had no remorse about her conduct.

The child’s father had said in his complaint to the police that his son was assaulted because of his Muslim faith.

The Supreme Court lashed out at the police for not mentioning the communal angle in the FIR.

According to the Bar and Bench website, Justice Oka said, “We take serious objections to the way the FIR was filed. The father had made a statement saying allegations were made and he was beaten due to religion. But this is not mentioned in the FIR. Next is, where is video transcript? This is about quality education. Quality education includes sensitive education. The manner in which it has happened should shake the conscience of the State.”

The government lawyer said that the communal angle was blown out of proportion. To which Justice Oka said angrily, “…It is very serious. The teacher gave mandate to beat the child because of his religion. What kind of education is being imparted?”