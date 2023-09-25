Swara Bhasker gives birth to baby girl, child has beautiful name

Bollywood actress Swara Bhasker on Monday announced the arrival of a baby girl. The actress, who married politician Fahad Ahmad in February this year, took to social media to announce the news of the arrival of a baby girl and her beautiful name.

Swara wrote, “A prayer heard, a blessing granted, a song whispered, a mystic truth.. Our baby girl Raabiyaa was born on 23rd September 2023 ♥️♥️♥️

With grateful and happy hearts, thank you for your love!. It’s a whole new world.”

The news elicited plenty of response from netizens as they congratulated her. Actress Gauhar Khan wrote, “Allahumma baarik laha . Many congratulations ❤️ . May the almighty protect ur baby n bless her with all the goodness life has to offer . Ameen.”

Also Read: Swara Bhasker marries Samajwadi politician Fahad Ahmad; actor reveals how it all started amidst ‘chaos’ with selfie request

Actress Divya Dutta wrote, “Yayyy mubarak!!! So happy.”