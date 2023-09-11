Supreme Court lawyer Renu Sinha murdered by husband Nitin Nath Sinha for dispute over sale of Noida bungalow

Police in Uttar Pradesh have arrested one Nitin Nath Sinha for allegedly murdering his wife, Renu Sinha, who was a Supreme Court lawyer. According to reports, the 61-year-old victim was allegedly murdered by Nitin Nath Sinha on Saturday at the couple’s bungalow in Sector 30.

The victim’s brother had alerted the police after his attempts to contact his sister went futile. The police found Renu Sinha’s body from the couple’s bungalow.

The cops soon traced the husband’s last location at the couple’s bungalow. Soon, the alleged killer husband was caught from the bungalow’s storeroom, where he was hiding.

While the victim lived with her husband at the bungalow, their son lived abroad.

Speaking to reporters, the Uttar Pradesh said, “He (the alleged killer) wanted to sell the bungalow for Rs. 4.5 crore but the victim was against the idea.”

The police said that they had recovered two phones including one belonging to the victim from the alleged killer’s possession. The cops have also recovered a passport from the husband.

The victim’s body has been sent for post-mortem.