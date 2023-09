Mohammed Siraj on Sunday destroyed Sri Lanka’s batting with his lethal fast bowling as India defeated Sri Lanka by 10 wickets to lift the Asia Cup title.

Batting first, Sri Lanka were bowled out for just 50 runs in little over 15 overs. Siraj claimed six wickets by conceding just 21 runs.

India achieved the target without losing any wicket in 6.1 overs.

Shubman Gill remained not out at 27 while Ishan Kishan was unbeaten at 23.