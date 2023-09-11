Team India inflict humiliating defeat on Pakistan in Asia Cup, Virat Kohli scripts history as he completes 13,000 ODI runs

Team India on Monday thrashed arch-rivals Pakistan by 228 runs in their Asia Cup encounter as former skipper Virat Kohli became the fastest player to reach the 13,000 ODI run mark.

Batting first, India piled up a total of 356-2 with both Kohli and KL Rahul remaining not out at 122 and 11 respectively. Both added 243 runs for the third wicket.

Kohli faced 94 balls for his 122 runs including nine fours and three sixes, while Rahul took 106 balls for his 111-run knock.

In reply, the Pakistani batting collapsed before a sharp Indian bowling attack. They were bowled out for 128 runs in just 32 overs. Fakhar Zaman was the top scorer for his side with a knock of 27 from 50 balls.

Kuldeep Yadav was the tormentor-in-chief for Pakistan as he picked up five wickets for 25 in 8 overs.

A visibly dejected Pakistani skipper Babar Azam said after the match, “Weather is something that is not in our hands but we tried our best. Batting and bowling today were not up to the mark. Indian openers had plans for our bowlers and started well which was followed up by Virat Kohli and KL Rahul in the middle overs. New ball bowlers bowled well in the first powerplay swinging the ball both ways which made it tough for our batters.”

In contrast, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma said, “Considering our batting, Fantastic performance, right from yesterday. When we started, we knew the wicket was good and we had to adjust to the rain, The two experienced guys Kohli and Rahul knew they’d take time to get their eyes in and then we could get going. Jasprit Bumrah looked good, he swung it both ways and he’s worked really hard for the last 8-10 months.

“He is only 27, so for him to miss games isn’t ideal but the way he bowled showed what he is all about. Looking at how we batted, there were lots of positives with the openers and then Kohli and KL. Virat’s innings was brilliantly paced. And then KL, to get back from injury and then to know 5 minutes before the toss he’s playing, to play that way shows the mindset of the player.”

Virat Kohli was adjudged Player Of The Match.

Kohli also surpassed Sachin Tendulkar’s record by becoming the fastest player to reach 13,000 runs in ODI. Tendulkar had taken 321 innings to achieve this milestone, while 34-year-old Kohli took made it happen only in his 267th innings.