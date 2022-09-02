Supreme Court grants interim bail to Teesta Setalvad; imposes conditions

The Supreme Court on Friday granted interim bail to activist Teesta Setalvad in cases related to financial fraud and conspiracy against the government. A three-judge Bench comprising Chief Justice of India UU Lalit and Justices S Ravindra Bhat and Sudhanshu Dhulia also imposed a few conditions including surrendering of Setalvad’s passport.

The Supreme Court said in its order, “The appellant a lady has been in custody since 25.06.2022. (b) The offences alleged against her pertaining to period 2002 and going by assertions, at best the concerned documents were sought to be presented till 2012.”

It added, “The investigative machinery has had the advantage of custodial interrogation for a period of 7 days Having considered the circumstances on record, in our view, the High Court ought to have considered the application for interim bail during the pendency.”

The top court said that Setalvad should be ‘produced before the concerned court for interim bail subject to such conditions that the concerned court deems fit.’

Setalvad was directed to surrender her passport ’till the matter is considered by the High Court.’