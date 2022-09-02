Disgraced Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi given 3-year imprisonment for election fraud

A court in Myanmar has sentenced the disgraced leader, Aung San Suu Kyi, to three years of imprisonment on charges of election fraud. Suu Kyi was found guilty of involvement in election fraud, reported AP. Suu Kyi, who faced global condemnation for her Islamophobic stand on the ethnic cleansing of Rohingya Muslims in Myanmar, is already facing 17 years of a jail sentence for other offenses.

The new jail sentence for Suu Kyi has left the future of her political outfit, National League for Democracy, as the current regime in Myanmar appears determined to dissolve it before a new election, which the military has promised to hold next year.

Suu Kyi was taken into custody along with President Win Myint and other members of the National League of Democracy by the country’s military in February 2021.

75-year-old Nobel Peace Prize winner Suu Kyi came to power in 2015 after a landslide election victory. This had followed her years of house arrest by the country’s military.

However, she showed her ugly side soon after assuming power as she embarked on a well-planned genocide against Rohingya Muslims in Burma’s western Rakhine state. She faced international condemnation for her role in facilitating the genocide of Rohingya Muslims, but the disgraced leader remained unfazed by the global shaming.