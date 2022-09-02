Kamal Rashid Khan, also known as KRK, to stay in jail for now

Actor and self-proclaimed film critic, Kamal Rashid Khan, will have to spend in jail for now as the court adjourned the hearing till Monday.

News agency PTI tweeted, “Actor Kamal Rashid Khan, popularly known as KRK, will stay in jail in controversial tweets case for now as hearing on his bail plea adjourned to Monday.”

Khan, also known as KRK, was arrested this week immediately after he landed in Mumbai. He’s accused of posting objectionable tweets targeting late actors, Irrfan Khan and Rishiu Kapoor in 2020.

Also Read: Here’s why Kamal Rashid Khan has been arrested by Mumbai Police

According to KRK’s lawyer, Ashok Sarogi, the police arrested Khan for tweets against Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar and a film producer regarding the film Laxmi Bomb.

The FIR against him was registered in 2020 under Indian Penal Code sections 153 (giving provocation with intent to cause riot) and 500 (defamation) and provisions of the Information Technology Act, police said. A look-out circular too had been issued against him.