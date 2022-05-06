Subramanian Swamy asked to support Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga after arrest; BJP’s Rajya Sabha MP posts blunt reply

BJP MP Subramanian Swamy on Friday was asked by one of his supporters to show support to the Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga after his arrest by the Punjab Police. Swamy, whose rivalry with Bagga is well known, reacted bluntly saying that the advice was ‘misdirected.’

Swamy shared newspaper link of Bagga’s image as he asked his supporters to confirm if Bagga had indeed been arrested. He asked, “Has any PT verified this?”

One of his followers wrote, ” Sir, we may have internal differences but we should always unite against our enemies.”

Swamy replied, “It is misdirected. Send it to the offender however high he may be placed.”

Bagga’s father on Friday alleged that a team from the Punjab Police had arrested his son from home. Preetpal Singh Bagga had also accused the Punjab Police of punching him on the face.

Reacting to Bagga’s arrest, BJP IT Cell chief Amit Malviya tweeted, “Arvind Kejriwal’s brazen misuse of Punjab police to target political opponents is not unexpected. He had been raging for this. But this won’t go down well. We will fight to secure every single karyakarta of ours and ensure that Kejriwal learns how to handle power the hard way.”

Tajinder Bagga, who unsuccessfully contested as a BJP candidate in the 2020 Delhi assembly polls, had filed a defamation case against Subramanian Swamy. Bagga had accused Swamy of alleging in a tweet that before joining the BJP, he (Bagga) was jailed many times for petty crimes at New Delhi Mandir Marg Police Station.

However, the Delhi High Court had later stayed the proceedings against Swamy in the case.