BJP’s Tajinder Pal Bagga arrested by Punjab Police, father accuses cops of dragging son out of home

BJP’s Tajinder Pal Bagga’s father has said that the Punjab Police on Friday arrested his son by dragging him out of his home. A case was filed against Bagga last month for posting provocative tweets and disturbing communal harmony in Punjab.

Bagga’s father, Preetpal Singh Bagga, was quoted by news agency ANI as saying, ” morning, 10-15 police personnel came to our home & dragged Tajinder out. When I picked up my mobile phone to record a video of the incident, police took me to another room & punched me in the face.”

The BJP functionary’s father alleged that the Delhi Police had no information about the incident. However, there are reports that the Punjab Police had informed the Janakpuri police station before arresting Bagga.

Kapil Mishra, former cabinet colleague of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and now a BJP leader, said that 50 personnel from the Punjab Police had arrested Bagga.

“The Punjab Police arrested Tajinder Bagga from his home. Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga is a true sardar and he can’t be intimidated or weakened by such actions. Why are they scared of a true sardar?” Mishra asked.

Bagga was accused of issuing deaths threats to Kejriwal.