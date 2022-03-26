Smriti Irani reacts after ANI given credit for her photo click

Union Minister Smriti Irani on Saturday left Twitterati in splits after she highlighted how a newspaper had wrongly given the credit for a photo clicked by her to news agency ANI. As expected, her tweet left Twitter users in splits.



Sharing a newspaper clipping on the swearing-in ceremony of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the union minister tweeted, “photo maine kheenchi credit @ANI ko gaya. (I clicked the photo but ANI walked away with the credit).”

In the photo, union ministers Nitin Gadkari, Rajnath Singh and Amit Shah could be seen seated alongside BJP President JP Nadda and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The occasion was the sweating-in ceremony of Yogi Adityanath, who became the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh for the second time in a row after the BJP won a historic landslide in the just-concluded assembly polls.

photo maine kheenchi credit @ANI ko gaya 😔 pic.twitter.com/gYW3u8mGSA — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) March 26, 2022

The newspaper in question had credited ANI for the photo.

Irani’s tweet elicited plenty of reactions from Twitter users. Aaj TaK TV anchor Shubhankar Mishra wrote, “Your pain is of Akhilesh Yadav’s level. We built the stadium and they are taking the oath of office.”

Reacting to the TV anchor’s tweet, Irani wrote, “Sir … ‘aaj tak ‘ mere dukh ki aisi paribhasha koi na kar paya. (Sir… ‘Aaj Tak’ no one could define my pain so well).”

One user advised, “You should have made an NFT.” Irani said that she needed to complete one more course after ‘Berkeley & Cambridge’ to learn about the NFT.

Rais Pathan, member Central Waqf Council and Chairperson Planning & Finance committee Ministry of Minority Affairs Govt of India, wrote, “Clear rift between Smriti ji and @smitaprakash ji- You know who.”

Irani replied, “Absolutely… there should be a 9 o clock debate on how my rights were usurped by @smitaprakash.”

Smita Prakash is the editor of ANI.