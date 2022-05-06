“Science doesn’t LIE. Modi does”: Rahul Gandhi attacks PM on COVID-19 deaths discrepancies

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the alleged discrepancies by accusing him of lying.



According to the Gandhi, the number of deaths reported from India during the pandemic stood at 47 lakhs as opposed to 4.7 lakh as claimed by the government.

“47 lakh Indians died due to the Covid pandemic. NOT 4.8 lakh as claimed by the Govt. Science doesn’t LIE. Modi does. Respect families who’ve lost loved ones. Support them with the mandated ₹4 lakh compensation,” tweeted the Congress leader.

This was after the World Health Organisation this week said that new estimates showed how the full death toll associated directly or indirectly with the COVID-19 pandemic (described as “excess mortality”) between 1 January 2020 and 31 December 2021 was approximately 14.9 million (range 13.3 million to 16.6 million).