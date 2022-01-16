Rahul Gandhi, Ravi Shastri, Sachin Tendulkar, Shashi Tharoor write adorable notes for Virat Kohli as fans give grief to Sourav Ganguly, Jay Shah

Virat Kohli’s stunning decision to step down as the Test captain of the Indian cricket team stunned cricket fans on Saturday. While crickets fans slammed BCCI President Sourav Ganguly and the board’s secretary, Jay Shah, for forcing Kohli to quit, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, former India coach Ravi Shastri and former India captain Sachin Tendulkar fondly remembered the most successful captain’s contribution to Indian cricket.

Tendulkar wrote, “Congratulations on a successful stint as a captain, @imVkohli. You always gave 100% for the team and you always will. Wishing you all the very best for the future.”

Rahul Gandhi tweeted, “Dear @imVkohli, you’ve been greatly loved by millions of cricket fans over the years. They will support you in this phase too. Best wishes for the various other innings to come!”

Congress MP from Kerala Shashi Tharoor wrote, “No Indian fan would have wanted you to go this way @imVkohli, after a defeat.

“Your contributions as captain have been immense, your presence & energy inspirational, your articulation impressive. You always led from the front. You embodied the spirit of the team. We will miss you.”

Kohli had made a special mention of Shastri in his statement announcing his decision to step down as the Test captain.

Reacting to his decision, Shastri tweeted, “Virat, you can go with your head held high. Few have achieved what you have as captain. Definitely India’s most aggressive and successful. Sad day for me personally as this is the team Flag of India we built together – @imVkohli.”

Immediately after Kohli announced quitting from the Test captaincy, fans took to social media to slam Ganguly and Shah for forcing him to take an extraordinary step about his future as the skipper of the Indian Test team.

The duo of Ganguly and Shah was reportedly behind the sacking of Kohli as the ODI captain just before the South Africa series started. This had promoted Kohli to hold an extraordinary press conference, where he exposed the lies of Ganguly.