Novak Djokovic denied entry to Australia amidst backlash over preferential treatment: Report

Tennis star Novak Djokovic has been denied entry to Australia amidst raging backlash over a preferential treatment extended to the World Number 1 player by the authorities in the country. However, a report by London’s The Times said that decision to deny Djokovic entry to Australia was due to an ‘extraordinary mix-up with his visa application.’



“The 20-times grand-slam champion landed in Melbourne this afternoon amid a furious backlash at the decision to grant him a medical exemption from a Covid-19 vaccine, allowing him to compete in the Australian Open later this month,” the report said.

According to the Express website, the Victorian government has confirmed it will not be supporting Novak Djokovic’s visa application to enter Australia.

Djokovic had arrived in Australia by an Emirates flight from Dubai shortly after 11 PM (local time) on Wednesday night.

Earlier Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison had said that Djokovic would be made to return on ‘next plane home’ if he failed to produce necessary documents to justify special exemption on medical grounds.