Australia cancels Novak Djokovic’s visa, 20 times Grand Slam champion to be deported

In a shocking development, Australia has cancelled Novak Djokovic’s visa and the 20 times Grand Slam champion will be deported back to Serbia on Thursday. The tennis star’s lawyers have decided to appeal.



Djokovic had arrived in Melbourne to take part in this year’s Australian Open by an Emirates flight via Dubai. However, he was denied entry after authorities detected a mistake in his visa application.

In a statement, the Australian Border Force said that it will ‘continue to ensure that those who arrive at our border comply with our laws and entry requirements.’

The statement read, “The ABF can confirm that Mr Djokovic failed to provide appropriate evidence to meet the entry requirements to Australia, and his visa has been subsequently cancelled.

“Non-citizens who do not hold a valid visa on entry or who have had their visa cancelled will be detained and removed from Australia.

“The ABF can confirm Mr Djokovic had access to his phone.”

Djokovic had courted huge controversy after it emerged that he was accorded exemption from vaccination rules. Several high-profile Australians had reacted angrily.

Faced with the angry backlash, Australian Prime Minister Scot Morrison had told reporters that the Serbian player will be sent back home by the first available flight if he failed to present necessary documents to avail exemption from vaccination rules.