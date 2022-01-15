Neil Robertson stages greatest comeback in Masters Snooker, tearful Aussie beat Mark Williams 6-5 after trailing 3-5

Neil Robertson on Saturday staged one of the greatest comebacks in the Masters Snooker semi-final match as the Aussie beat Mark Williams of Wales 6-5 after trailing 3-5 in the match. Roberston was in tears as after winning the last frame of the match by just two points.



Robertson was in tears after pulling off a remarkable win as he remained motionless for several seconds. Speaking about his victory, the World number 3 Australian snooker player said that this match was an example why children should never give up in life. “It doesn’t matter how it looks, just never give up,” he said.

Robertson is guaranteed £100,000 even if he loses the final.

Williams said that he was not disappointed at the defeat saying that he was happy with his performance.

Fans simply could not believe what they saw.

Wow! That last deciding frame of the Neil Robertson v Mark Williams #Masters #Snooker semi-final just now was one of the most amazing I’ve ever seen. Sometimes this sport serves up human drama more raw & more visceral than can any other. pic.twitter.com/nNexb442eC — Matt Bishop 🏳️‍🌈 (@TheBishF1) January 15, 2022

𝗧𝗛𝗘 𝗧𝗛𝗨𝗡𝗗𝗘𝗥 𝗣𝗥𝗘𝗩𝗔𝗜𝗟𝗦 🇦🇺 Neil Robertson 6️⃣-5️⃣ Mark Williams The Aussie recovers from needing 2️⃣ snookers to scrape through to the final on the ⚫️ #CazooMasters pic.twitter.com/MyvPQH08CZ — Live Snooker (@Livesnooker) January 15, 2022