Neil Robertson stages greatest comeback in Masters Snooker, tearful Aussie beat Mark Williams 6-5 after trailing 3-5

Neil Robertson on Saturday staged one of the greatest comebacks in the Masters Snooker semi-final match as the Aussie beat Mark Williams of Wales 6-5 after trailing 3-5 in the match. Roberston was in tears as after winning the last frame of the match by just two points.

Robertson was in tears after pulling off a remarkable win as he remained motionless for several seconds. Speaking about his victory, the World number 3 Australian snooker player said that this match was an example why children should never give up in life. “It doesn’t matter how it looks, just never give up,” he said.

Robertson is guaranteed £100,000 even if he loses the final.

Williams said that he was not disappointed at the defeat saying that he was happy with his performance.

Fans simply could not believe what they saw.

