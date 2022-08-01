Mumbai Special Court remands Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut to ED custody till 4 August after arrest

A Mumbai special court on Monday remanded Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut to ED custody till 4 August after the federal probe agency arrested him in a money laundering case. The court said in its order that ‘considering the compass of inquiry and volume of the matter, a custodial interrogation is necessary.’

The ED has said that the Shiv Sena MP tried to tamper with crucial witnesses.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray has has slammed the vendetta politics saying that he was proud of his party MP, Sanjay Raut, arrested by the ED.

Court also allows two applications filed by Raut. First for medicines and home cooked food, and second for legal consultation.#SanjayRaut #PatraChawlLandScam — Live Law (@LiveLawIndia) August 1, 2022

The money laundering case against Raut is linked to alleged irregularities in a slum redevelopment scheme. The ED has said that both Raut and his family members benefited from the alleged iregularities.