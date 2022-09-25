Mukul Rohatgi says he has declined Centre’s offer to be next Attorney General

Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi has said that he had declined the Centre’s offer to be the next Attorney General of India.



Rohatgi’s clarification came amidst speculations that he was set to take over the role from 1 October.

91-year-old KK Venugopal’s tenure as the AG was extended by three months on 29 June by the Narendra Modi government.

Rohatgi had served in the role as the AG previously under the Modi government but had stepped down in 2017.

Rohatgi was appointed as the AG immediately after the BJP government came to power in May 2014 and during the stint, he argued in many contentious matters like the challenge to NJAC Act on the appointment of judges for the higher judiciary.