Suryakumar Yadav and Virat Kohli played crucial knocks to guide India to a thrilling 6-wicket win against Australia in the third T20 International, being played in Hyderabad. With today’s win, India won the three-match series 2-1.



Batting first, Australia made 186-7 in 20 overs with Cameron Green and Tim David playing crucial knocks. Cameron made 52 from 21 balls, while David made 54 from 27 balls.

Axar Patel was the most successful bowler for India as he picked up three wickets.

India began their run chase on a confident note with Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav negotiating the Aussie attack without any problem. Yadav was out for 69 from 36 balls, while Kohli departed for 63 from 48 balls in the last over of the match.