Old ‘underwear’ joke on falling rupee against dollar comes to haunt Juhi Chawla; actor faces nasty trolling

Actor Juhi Chawla was one of those vocal Indian celebrities, who often gave grief to the then Congress-led government before 2014 for rising fuel prices and devaluation of the Indian rupee against the US dollar. That was when one US dollar was valued at Rs. 60 in the forex market. With the rupee falling to a historic low of over 81 against one US dollar under the Narendra Modi government, netizens have begun questioning silence. Juhi is now facing nasty trolling for her old ‘underwear’ joke to mock the then Manmohan Singh government in 2013.

Netizens, mostly Congress supporters, have been sharing the screenshot of her old tweet on the devaluation of the Indian rupee against the US dollar. She had written, “Thank God apun ke underwear ka naam ‘Dollar’ hai. ‘Rupee’ hota to baar bar girta raheta!! (Thank God my underwear brand is ‘Dollar’. (Had I been using ‘Rupee’ brand, it would keep falling).”

In another tweet, posted in 2013, Juhi had written, “The only way the Rupee can save itself is by tying a rakhi to the Dollar and saying “meri raksha karna” Happy Rakshabandhan!”

Even actor Prakash Raj had taken a potshot at Juhi for her ‘underwear’ joke and other pro-BJP Bollywood celebrities in the past.

Last week, the rupee lost its value alarmingly to crash to 81 against the US dollar. Experts feel that the rupee would continue to slide further against the dollar in days to come.

Meanwhile, netizens have begun trolling Juhi by fervently sharing her old ‘underwear’ joke to mock the Manmohan Singh government.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday said that the rupee had held up very well against the US dollar when compared to other currencies.