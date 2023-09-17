“Much as Ravan’s ego”: Former BJP MP Subramanian Swamy launches blistering attack on PM

Former BJP Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy on Sunday launched a blistering attack against Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying that the latter’s contribution to Hindutva was ‘zero.’



The outspoken BJP leader wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, “Modi’s “I, Me & Myself” is ruining our Hindutva programmes much as Ravan’s ego did. Imagine Asura-like actions of Modi ordering Govt take-over of temples, refusal to declare Ram Setu as Heritage Monument, even trying to block a favourable SC Judgment for Ram Temple re-build.”

Swamy was responding to a tweet by one of his followers, who shared a video clip of the former where he was seen attacking Modi for his ‘zero’ contribution to Hindutva.

According to Swamy, the notion of Modi championing the Hindutva ideology was false. He alleged that Modi was responsible for moving the petition in the Supreme Court to return the Ram Janmabhoomi in Ayodhya even though it was ‘nationalised’ by the PV Narasimha Rao government in the 1990s.

It was rejected by the Supreme Court,” Swamy added.

The firebrand BJP leader also accused the BJP government of Uttarakhand of nationalising temples in the hilly state at the behest of Modi.

He didn’t stop here as he alleged that Modi had made no efforts in declaring the ‘Ram Setu’ as a national heritage in during his two terms as prime minister.

When the anchor reminded Swamy that Modi was a popular man, the BJP leader shot back saying that even ‘Hitler was a very popular.’