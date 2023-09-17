“Skills+art+explosion= Siraj”: Former bowling great from Pakistan applauds Mohammed Siraj’s Asia Cup heroics

Mohammed Siraj’s Asia Cup heroics have made the Hyderabad bowling sensation a global star with crickets fans from around the world applauding him for his performance against Sri Lanka on Sunday. Now, a Pakistani bowling legend has declared Siraj a combination of ‘skills, art and explosion.’ The tribute came from Saqlain Mushtaq, who invented the term ‘doosra’ in international cricket.

Taking to Twitter, Saqlain wrote, “Skills+art+explosion= Siraj.”

The former Pakistani off-spinner also congratulated India for lifting the Asia Cup. “Many congrats to whole Indian team and the Wall Rahul and his support staff to be Asian champions,” he added.

Batting first, Sri Lanka were bowled out for just 50 runs in 15.2 overs. Sri Lanka’s tormentor-in-chief was Siraj, who picked up six wickets for 21 runs.

India achieved the target in 6.1 overs, defeating Sri Lanka by 10 wickets.

Siraj, who was declared Player Of The Match, later said, “I have been bowling well for a long time and was missing the edges earlier. The wicket was seaming and there was swing also today. Thought I could bowl fuller because of the swing. This cash prize goes to the groundsmen. This tournament wouldn’t have been possible without them.”

Siraj’s epic performance prompted Twitter users to trend ‘Mian Magic’ as the bowler is fondly called by his admirers.

