“King Kohli back on throne”: Virat Kohli scores 45th ODI, 73rd career century as India beat Sri Lanka; Sachin Tendulkar’s records in danger

Former India skipper Virat Kohli scored his 45th ODI land 73rd career century in international matches on Tuesday as India beat Sri Lanka. With his back-to-back ODI centuries, Kohli is now very close to breaking Sachin Tendulkar‘s record. Jubilant fans wasted no time in declaring that King Kohli was ‘back on his throne.’

Batting first in the first ODI of the series against Sri Lanka in Assam, India piled up a total of 373-7 in 50 overs. Kohli was the top scorer with an unbeaten knock of 113 from 87 balls. Rohit Sharma made 83 while Shubman Gill was out for 70.

In response, Sri Lanka could only manage 306-8 in 50 overs. Umran Malik picked up three wickets, while Mohammed Siraj took two wickets.

However, Kohli was the hero of India’s victory. He was declared Player Pf The Match for his unbeaten century knock.

Fans and experts appeared unanimous in predicting that Sachin Tendulkar’s record of the most number of centuries in ODI was in danger. With 45 tons already in the bag, Kohli needs just four hundreds to equal Tendulkar’s record.

Tendulkar played 463 ODI matches to score his 49 centuries and 200 Test matches for his 51 centuries in the longer format of the game.

In contrast, Kohli has played just 266 ODI matches to score 45 hundreds. He has scored 27 Test centuries in 102 matches.

Reacting to his performance, Kohli said after the match, “I don’t think there was anything different. My preparation and intent always remain the same. I thought I was hitting the ball nicely. I tried to understand the conditions in the second half.

“Tried to get a comfortable total for us on the board. The one thing I learnt was desperation doesn’t get you anywhere. You do not need to complicate things. You go out there and play without any fear, I can’t hold on to things. I am in a happy mind and enjoy playing here.”

Kohli has now equaled Tendulkar’s most number of ODI centuries at home. Both are now at par with 20 ODI centuries scored on Indian soil.