Man arrested by Uttar Pradesh Police for tweet against Yogi Adityanath

The Uttar Pradesh Police have arrested a man for posting a tweet against Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Surendra Yadav, a resident of Kot Majharia village under the Narhi police station area, was arrested on Tuesday, reported news agency PTI.



Yadav is alleged to have posted an objectionable tweet on Adityanath on Monday.

The police acted swiftly after Kshatriya Manch in charge Brijesh Singh filed an official complaint. Yadav has been charged under relevant sections of the IT Act.