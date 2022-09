India’s HS Prannoy on Thursday entered the quarterfinals of Japan Open badminton tournament after 22-20 21-19 win over Loh Kean Yew of Singapore.



The win by Prannoy assumes significance given that his opponent from Singapore has been a world champion.

Prannoy will now face 4th seed Chou Tien Chen in the quarterfinals.

India’s Kidambi Srikanth will later play Japan’s unseeded Kanta Tsuneyama for a place in the last 8.