LIVE: Counting underway for assembly, Lok Sabha bypolls in four states

Counting has begun for the assembly and Lok Sabha polls in four states where votes were cast recently. These states are West Bengal, Bihar Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra.



Of them, West Bengal’s Ballygunge assembly seat and Asansol parliamentary seat assume significance in light of Babul Supriyo’s switch from the BJP to the Trinamool Congress.

The Trinamool has fielded Supriyo as its candidate from the Ballygunge assembly seat and former BJP minister, Shatrughan Sinha, from Asansol. Supriyo represented Asansol seat as the BJP MP until he left the Hindutva to join the TMC.

According to early trends, the Trinamool has a lead in Bengal. In Bochahan, BJP’s Baby Kumari was leading by over 500 votes over her RJD rival Amar Kumar Paswan.

The other three assembly seats are Bochanhan in Bihar, Kolhapur North in Maharashtra and Khairagarh in Chhattisgarh.

Bihar has a coalition government of the BJP and the Janata Dal-United along with Jitan Ram Majnhi’s party.

LIVE UPDATES on today’s bypoll results will appear below:

9.15 AM: AMAR KUMAR PASWAN of RJD takes lead in Bochahan by more than 600 votes. BJP candidates trails after taking early lead.

9.11 AM Jayashree Jadhav of Congress leads with 7501 votes from Kolhapur North in Maharashtra

9.06 AM Yashoda Verma of Congress leads by nearly 1200 votes in Chhattisgarh’s Khairagarh

9.:03 AM Babul Supriyo is ahead by more than 4,000 votes in Ballygunge after the second round of voting.