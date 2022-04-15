Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 7 wickets; Dale Steyn jumps off seat as Umran Malik dislodges Shreyas Iyer’s stumps with fast yorker

Sunrisers Hyderabad on Friday defeated Kolkata Knight Riders by seven wickets to register their third victory of the competition. The highlight of the Sunriser Hyderabad’s victory was explosive knocks by Aiden Markram and Rahul Tripathi. Aiden Markram remained unbeaten at 68 from 36 balls, while Tripathi was out for 71 from 37 balls. Another highlight of Hyderabad’s victory was Umran Malik’s fast and furious bowling. Dale Steyn jumped out of his seat after Malik’s fast yorker dislodged the stumps of Shreyas Iyer.

Batting first, Kolkata Knight Riders made 175-8 with Nitish Rana making 54. Andre Russel was not out at 49 from 25 balls. Umran Malik picked up two wickets by conceding just 27 runs in four overs. T Natarajan scalped three wickets.

Hyderabad had no trouble in chasing the target by losing just three wickets with 2.1 overs to spare.

Malik’s fast bowling has been a topic of constant social media discussions. The young bowler from Jammu and Kashmir is widely being tipped to be the fastest bowler India has ever produced.

Also Read: Michael Vaughan wants Sourav Ganguly-led BCCI to immediately send Umran Malik to play in English County after fast bowler hits Hardik Pandya’s helmet with quick delivery

Although he struggled with line and length in the first few matches, many believe that with Dale Steyn as his mentor, Malik will emerge as a huge bowling talent for India.