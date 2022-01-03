Virat Kohli was on Monday ruled out of the second Test against South Africa due to injury with KL Rahul replacing him as the stand-in captain. According to the BCCI, ‘Captain Virat Kohli misses out with an upper back spasm.’

After winning the toss and electing to bat, Rahul also said that Kohlihad an upper back spasm, adding that he will hopefully ‘recover for the next Test.’

Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan tweeted, “Regardless of current form Virat Kohli not playing is a huge boost for South Africa not just as a player but the aggressive leader!”

The announcement on Virat Kohli’s injury also prompted cricket fans to take a dig at the Indian cricket board. One user wrote, “Virat Kohli has an upper back spasm. Legit injury considering all the back stabbing @BCCI’s done to him. #SAvIND.” Another commented, “Test match will not be same without Virat Kohli.!A rare Virat Kohli missing match due to injury.!” “Last time Kohli missed a Test match due to injury. He scored Back to Back Double centuries in the next series,” wrote another fan.

India were bowled out for 202 in their first innings with KL Rahul and Ravichandran Ashwin scoring 50 and 46 respectively. In reply, South Africa ended the day 1 at 35-1. India lead the series 1-0.

Indian coach Rahul Dravid had showered praises on Kohli’s leadership as he said, “I think Virat has been absolutely phenomenal over the last sort of 20 days that we’ve been here – the way he’s trained, the way he’s practiced, the way he’s connected with the group.”

Kohli has been embroiled in controversy after the BCCI unceremoniously removed him as the captain of the ODI team and appointed Rohit Sharma in the new role.