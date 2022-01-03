“You are a shameless man”: Congress spokesperson lashes out at India Today’s Rahul Kanwal, walks off LIVE TV show

Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera on Monday night lashed out at India Today’s Rahul Kanwal during a debate on the reported incursion of the Chinese troops in the Galwan valley. India Today anchor and Khera accused each other of being a Chinese agent as the Congress spokesperson walked out of the LIVE debate.



Referring to a viral video that showed the Chinese troops unfurl their national flag allegedly inside the Indian territory, Khera launched a blistering attack on the Centre’s Narendra Modi government. He was, however, interrupted by Kanwal as the India Today anchor took offence to Khera’s attack on the Modi government.

Khera said, “They (the Chinese government) are renaming villages (in Arunachal Pradesh), we don’t utter a word.”

Accusing the Congress party of being on the payroll of the Chinese military, Kanwal said, “But they are renaming villages on the Chinese side. They can call whatever they want.”

When Khera reminded the controversial anchor that China was renaming territories that were Indian territories, Kanwal performed a U-turn and said, “Sir, they can call whatever they want, this is our territory.”

Khera said, “Boss, then you are the second man in India, who will be giving a clean chit to China after the prime minister.” The Congress spokesperson asked Kanwal if the Indian government was wrong in reacting angrily to the news of China renaming villages in Arunachal Pradesh.

The debate took a dramatic turn prompting Khera to launch a tirade against Kanwal as he called the India Today anchor a ‘shameless man.’ “You should be ashamed. Shameless man. You are a shameless man. You are a shameless man standing with China today,’ Khera said.

This prompted Kanwal to mute the Congress spokesperson as he told the Congress spokesperson that he had ‘spoken enough.’ Soon Khera’s TV window blanked out, implying that he had been removed from the debate.

Khera later tweeted that he had walked out of the TV debate.

China had recently named at least 15 Indian villages in Arunachal Pradesh. Contrary to Kanwal’s defence for the BJP government, the Indian ministry of external affairs had lodged an official protest to the Chinese government.

“We have seen such. This is not the first time China has attempted such a renaming of places in the state of Arunachal Pradesh. China had also sought to assign such names in April 2017,” External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi had said.