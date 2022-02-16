Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party has threatened to take strict legal actions against TV channel that broadcast the video of Kumar Vishwas with serious allegations against the Delhi chief minister.

AAP leader Raghav Chadha took to Twitter to write, “Kumar Vishwas through the means of forged and fabricated video with the devious intent to defame and deride Sh Arvind Kejriwal has been circulating/ publising the said videos.”

Chadha said that ‘malicious, unfounded, fabricated, inflammatory insinuations made by Mr. Vishwas are not only demonstrably defamatory but is redolent of promoting hatred, ill will, hostility in society and in particular against AAP, as well as supporters as also intending to create a situation of unrest.’

He added, “..It is forcefully submitted that in case any channel publishes. circulated aids or provide platforms to disseminate the same, we shall be found forced to take stringent legal action which shall include the commission of the offences of abetment / aiding him (sic).”

Former AAP leader Kumar Vishwas had made stunning allegations against AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal saying that the Delhi chief minister had once expressed his desire to become the prime minister of an independent Punjab.

Speaking to ANI, Vishwas had said, “One day, he (Kejriwal) told me he would either become the chief minister (of Punjab) or the first prime minister of an independent nation (Khalistan).”