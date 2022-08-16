Kashmiri pandit killed in Jammu and Kashmir, BJP blames ‘Pakistani terrorists’; Asaduddin Owaisi takes dig at Modi government

Police in Jammu and Kashmir say that at least one Kashmiri pandit was killed in an apple orchard in the Shopian district while his brother sustained injuries. The BJP has blamed the ‘Pakistani terrorists’ while AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi has taken a dig at the Centre’s Narendra Modi government.

The Jammu and Kashmir Police said in a tweet, “#Terrorists fired upon civilians in an apple orchard in Chotipora area of #Shopian. One person died and one injured. Both belong to minority community. Injured person has been shifted to hospital. Area #cordoned off. Further details shall follow.”

The deceased has been identified as Sunil Kumar, while the brother, who sustained injuries, is identified as Pintu Kumar.

Jammu and Kashmir BJP President Ravinder Raina, according to ANI, said those responsible for the killing of the Kashmiri pandit were ‘Pakistani terrorists.’

“Coward Pakistani terrorists targetted minority Hindus. Two brothers -Kashmiri Hindus- Sunil Kumar & Pintu were targeted by coward Pakistani terrorists. Pakistan wants a bloodbath in Kashmir, Pakistani terrorists are enemies of people of Kashmir,” Raina said.

Meanwhile Owaisi took a dig at the Modi government saying that this was not the first time a Kasmiri pandit has been attacked.

“Kashmiri pandits are feeling unsafe in Kashmir. They are feeling unsafe because your government has failed to provide them security. Kashmiri pandits want to leave Kashmir now… This is just another example of the Modi government’s failure in Kashmir.”

Owaisi said that the abrogation of Article 370 has been a failure.

The Modi government had revoked Article 370 in 2019.