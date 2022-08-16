Toilet brush, mop hang above Domino’s pizza trays; food regulator reacts after photo goes viral

Pizza chain Domino’s has been left red-faced after photos showing a toilet brush and a mop hanging over pizza trays went viral on social media platforms.

In the viral photos, a stack of pizza dough could be seen placed adjacent to a wall with a toilet brush and a mop hanging above them.

The photos went viral causing outrage from netizens with many raising questions. One user wrote, “This is how @dominos_india serves us fresh Pizza! Very disgusted. Location: Bangalore.”

Another wrote, “Toilet brush seen hanging above pizza doughs in Domino’s, Bengaluru. In addition to multiple mops, clothes, purportedly belonging to the employees, are also seen hanging to the wall. Didn’t expect this from a reputed company.”

“No one needs a free pizza if u keep toilet brush n mops over the dough u take for making pizza.. First improve your kitchen n area staffs then give free pizza.. No one needs a toilet domino’s pizza taste,” wrote another user.

Faced with widespread criticism, Domino’s issued a statement promising an investigation. Domino’s said in a statement, “We adhere to stringent world-class protocols for ensuring the highest standards of hygiene and food safety. We have zero tolerance for violations of these operating standards. The incident brought to our notice will be thoroughly investigated and basis the findings, appropriate measures will be rolled out.

Rest assured we remain committed to doing everything necessary towards ensuring the safety and well-being of our customers.”

Meanwhile, India’s food regulator, FSSAI, has vowed to take punitive measures against the pizza chain as it said in a statement, “FSSAI has taken note of the incident. The response of the FBO has been sought and appropriate action shall be taken in the matter as per the regulatory provisions under FSS Act, 2006.”