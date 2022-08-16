FIFA suspends All India Football Federation with immediate effect; future of FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup 2022 in doubt

The football world governing body FIFA has suspended the All India Football Federation (AIFF) with immediate effect due to ‘undue influence from third parties, which constitutes a serious violation of the FIFA Statutes.’ The suspension means that India cannot play any international matches now.



FIFA said that the suspension will be lifted once an order to set up a committee of administrators to ‘assume the powers of the AIFF Executive Committee has been repealed and the AIFF administration regains full control of the AIFF’s daily affairs.’

A statement by FIFA said, “The suspension means that the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup 2022™, scheduled to take place in India on 11-30 October 2022, cannot currently be held in India as planned. FIFA is assessing the next steps with regard to the tournament and will refer the matter to the Bureau of the Council if and when necessary. FIFA is in constant constructive contact with the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports in India and is hopeful that a positive outcome to the case may still be achieved.”

The suspension means that Indian men and women team cannot participate in any international matches even at the club level such as AFC Women Club Championship, AFC Cup and AFC Champions League competitions.

India is currently placed at 104 in FIFA world ranking.