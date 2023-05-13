Karnataka Assembly Polls 2023: Congress set to return to power as BJP trails in counting

The Congress in Karnataka has taken a considerable lead in the early rounds of counting with the BJP being on the backfoot. According to early trends, the Congress appears to be heading to a majority in the 224-seat Karnataka assembly.



The Congress desperately needed to return to power in this crucial southern Indian state, where the BJP had formed the government after engineering a split in the opposition rank after the Hindutva party failed to secure a majority in 2018.

According to early trends, the Congress were leading on 116 seats, while the BJP and the Janata Dal-Secular were leading on 75 and 26 seats respectively.

If the Congress indeed returns to power, it will be largely due to Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra, which was considerably successful in Karnataka.

I’m invincible I’m so confident Yeah, I’m unstoppable today 🔥 pic.twitter.com/WCfUqpNoIl — Congress (@INCIndia) May 13, 2023

Reacting to the early trends, the Congress shared a short video clip from Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra as it wrote, “I’m invincible, I’m so confident, Yeah, I’m unstoppable today.”

LIVE updates on the counting will appear below: