After MS Dhoni, Nita Ambani and son Akash Ambani seen in intense conversations with rival Rashid Khan as Mumbai Indians defeat Gujarat Titans

Mumbai Indians on Friday comfortably defeated Gujarat Titans, the defending champions, in their crucial IPL match. Although Suryakumar Yadav was declared Player Of The Match for his century knock, many felt that the deserving candidate for that award was Rashid Khan, who scored 79 from 32 balls with his knock including 10 huge sixes. What triggered even more speculations was MI owner Nita Ambani singling Rashid Khan out for an intense conversations after the match. Mukesh Ambani’s wife and son, Akash Ambani, were seen holding a similar conversation with Chennai Super Kings captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni after a match that MI lost.



On Friday, Mumbai Indians made 218-5 in their quota of 20 overs with Yadav playing an unbeaten knock of 103 from 49 balls. In response, Gujarat Titans could only manage 191-8 in 20 overs. This despite Khan’s heroic knock of 79. The Afghan player had earlier taken four wickets before leading the run chase for his side.

After the match, a visibly jubilant Nita Ambani and her son Akash were seen sharing some lighter moments with Khan. While it was not clear what Nita and Akash told Khan, the charismatic Afghan player was all smiles.

Also Read: In photos: Nita Ambani, son Akash Ambani seen holding intense conversations with Mahendra Singh Dhoni, trigger hilarious speculations; Rohit Sharma should worry?

This was after netizens on Twitter felt that Khan ought to have been declared the Player Of The Match award for his all-round performance. One Twitter user took a dig at Nita by saying that even Mukesh Ambani with all his riches was incapable of buying Khan for Nita Ambani. Twitter user Lt. Cdr Gokul tweeted, There are still few things Mukesh Ambani can’t buy for Nita Ambani. One such is Rashid Khan.”

There are still few things Mukesh Ambani can’t buy for Nita Ambani.

One such is Rashid Khan.#MIvsGT — Lt Cdr Gokul (@gokulchan) May 12, 2023

Granny Nita Ambani slave CricCrazyJohns defending IPL fixing script #GTvMI pic.twitter.com/zGZlXPKxCD — OHO Memes (@OhoMemes) May 12, 2023

MUMBAI INDIANS RISE TO TOP 4 FOR PLAYOFFS !

Heartiest Congratulations to Ms Nita Ambani for her tremendous encouragement to Mumbai Indians to Rise up ⬆️ on Points Table ! — Dr. K V Satyamurty (@satyamurtydr1) May 12, 2023

Baju me Nita Ambani hai to obvious hai 🙂 — govind12 (@govind_12_) May 12, 2023

With today’s win, Mumbai Indians have become a strong contender to qualify for the playoff stage of the competition. Only top four teams will lock horns in a bid to win the title.