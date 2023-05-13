“BJP spokesperson Arnab Goswami still hoping for BJP win”: Republic TV founder left red-faced as Congress set to form government in Karnataka

JKR Staff
The results of the Karnataka assembly elections have come as a huge shock to many TV anchors with Republic TV founder Arnab Goswami being no different. Goswami, who started his special coverage of Karnataka election results with a special hashtag, #May13WithArnab, was hoping against the hopes for a miraculous win for the BJP. However, as early trends began to pour in, the controversial anchor appeared increasingly uncomfortable. Much to credit, Goswami continued to predict a BJP win even amidst the emerging trend for a rout for the Hindutva party.
Arnab Goswami

At one point, Goswami was seen lecturing his studio guests to not the Congress a winner. He said, “I just need to tell you that the overall picture is very much open and I think we mjust be humble enough to admit right now that this is not a Congress sweep election. This is a hard-fought BJP election.”

Goswami’s favourable analysis for his favourite party came even as the Election Commission data showed the Congress gaining more than 5% vote share and crossing the majority mark on its own.

As expected, Goswami began to face social media roasting as netizens addressed him as a BJP spokesperson.

According to the latest EC data, the Congress is set to win a landslide in Karnataka with the party leading on 129 out of 224 seats. The BJP is leading only on 68 seats.

