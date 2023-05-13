“BJP spokesperson Arnab Goswami still hoping for BJP win”: Republic TV founder left red-faced as Congress set to form government in Karnataka

The results of the Karnataka assembly elections have come as a huge shock to many TV anchors with Republic TV founder Arnab Goswami being no different. Goswami, who started his special coverage of Karnataka election results with a special hashtag, #May13WithArnab, was hoping against the hopes for a miraculous win for the BJP. However, as early trends began to pour in, the controversial anchor appeared increasingly uncomfortable. Much to credit, Goswami continued to predict a BJP win even amidst the emerging trend for a rout for the Hindutva party.



At one point, Goswami was seen lecturing his studio guests to not the Congress a winner. He said, “I just need to tell you that the overall picture is very much open and I think we mjust be humble enough to admit right now that this is not a Congress sweep election. This is a hard-fought BJP election.”

Goswami’s favourable analysis for his favourite party came even as the Election Commission data showed the Congress gaining more than 5% vote share and crossing the majority mark on its own.

Also Read: Karnataka Assembly Polls 2023: Congress set to return to power as BJP trails in counting

As expected, Goswami began to face social media roasting as netizens addressed him as a BJP spokesperson.

BJP spokesperson Arnab Goswami still hoping for BJP win#KarnatakaElectionResults2023 https://t.co/VItYf16nb9 — Siddharth (@ethicalsid) May 13, 2023

BJP spokesperson Arnab Goswami still hoping for BJP win. pic.twitter.com/JwhxLvm9OG — Nimo Tai 🇮🇳 (@Cryptic_Miind) May 13, 2023

Poor Arnab cant digest the win f Congress. I just love his confidence. What an analysis done by #ArnabGoswami. Well the people choose to disagree with you @Republic_Bharat. #Congress wins a thumping majority.#KarnatakaElectionResults2023 #KarnatakaElection #KarnatakaPolls pic.twitter.com/QfmGSZeI5b — Pradhuman Phukan (@PhukanPradhuman) May 13, 2023

A smirking Arnab Goswami in face of potential BJP defeat in Karnataka & headlines on @republic TV that Congress fears poaching of their legislators reveals how far game has gone in India. Before expecting utopia from opposition, it is better to look at the nature of rulers here. pic.twitter.com/N2tkB9qBOb — Yazhini PM (யாழினி ப மீ) (@yazhini_pm) May 13, 2023

Arnab Goswami right now If BJP manages to get 80-90 seat , then mandate is not against BJP pic.twitter.com/72OmmqALID — Dis’Qualified Bole Bharat (@bole_bharat) May 13, 2023

According to the latest EC data, the Congress is set to win a landslide in Karnataka with the party leading on 129 out of 224 seats. The BJP is leading only on 68 seats.