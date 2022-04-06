JEE (Main) Exam 2022 rescheduled: National Testing Agency announces rescheduling of JEE (Main) Exam 2022 till July @ jeemain.nta.nic.in

JEE (Main) Exam 2022 rescheduled: The National Testing Agency has announced the rescheduling of the JEE (Main) Exam 2022 till July on its official website jeemain.nta.nic.in.

The NTA said in a statement, “In continuation to the Public Notice dated: 14 March 2022, National Testing Agency has decided to reschedule the dates of JEE (Main) – 2022 Session 1 and Session 2 based on the numerous representations received from the candidates.”

According to the new schedule, JEE (Main) 2022 Session 1 will now be held on 20, 21, 22, 23, 24, 25, 26, 27, 28 and 29 June 2022. Jee (Main) 2022 Session 2 exams will be held on 21, 22, 23, 24, 25, 26, 27, 28, 29 and 30 July.

The NTA said that the news on the intimation of city and downloading of admit cards will be shared on the official website later.

The registration for Session 1 is over now. The schedule for inviting the online application forms for Session 2 of JEE (Main) – 2022 will be available soon.

The Candidates are advised to keep visiting the official websites of NTA (www.nta.ac.in) and (https://jeemain.nta.nic.in/) for the latest updates.

For further clarification related to JEE (Main) – 2022, the candidates can also contact 011-

40759000/011-69227700 or email at jeemain@nta.ac.in.

About JEE(Main) 2022

The Ministry of Education (MoE), Government of India (GoI) has established the National Testing Agency (NTA) as an independent, autonomous, and self-sustained premier testing organization under the Societies Registration Act (1860) for conducting efficient, transparent, and international standardized tests in order to assess the competency of candidates for admission to premier higher education institutions with a mission to improve equity and quality in education by developing and administering research-based valid, reliable, efficient, transparent, fair and international level assessments.

NTA has created a system that is promoting teaching (by teachers), learning (by students), and assessment (by parents and institutions). NTA strongly believes in the quality, efficiency, effectiveness, equity, and security of assessments. To practice these values, NTA is constantly engaging with its stakeholders, viz. students, parents, teachers, experts, and partner institutions.

The Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Education, Government of India has entrusted the responsibility of conducting the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main) to the NTA from 2019 onwards.

The Joint Entrance Examination, JEE (Main) comprises two papers. Paper 1 is conducted for admission to Undergraduate Engineering Programs (B.E/B.Tech.) at NITs, IIITs, other Centrally Funded Technical Institutions (CFTIs), Institutions/Universities funded/recognized by participating State Governments. JEE (Main) is also an eligibility test for JEE (Advanced), which is conducted for admission to IITs. Paper 2 is conducted for admission to B. Arch and B. Planning courses in the Country.

The JEE (Main) – 2022 will be conducted in 02 (two) sessions for admissions in the academic session 2022-23. The candidates will thus benefit in the following ways: