Neetu Kapoor’s ‘heartbeat’ Ranbir Kapoor makes rare social media appearance amidst wedding rumours with Alia Bhatt; Soni Razdan reacts

Neetu Kapoor’s actor son Ranbir Kapoor has stayed away from social media despite achieving an unprecedented stardom in India’s entertainment industry. However, the actor made a grand appearance on social media on Wednesday alongside mother Neetu, who described her son as her ‘heartbeat.’ As expected, the photo of Ranbir posing for camera with mother Neetu set the internet on fire, eliciting overwhelming responses from fans. This came amidst intense speculations over Ranbir’s planned wedding with Alia Bhatt. Among those reacting to Ranbir’s rare social media appearance was Alia’s mother Soni Razdan, who responded in awe.

Neetu took to Instagram to share an adorable photo of herself with Ranbir from the sets of an ad shoot. She wrote, “Ad shoot with my “jaane jigar” (heartbeat).”

In the photo, a happy looking Ranbir could be seen smiling at the camera with an equally happy Neetu Kapoor.

Reacting to the photo, Soni Razdan wrote, “Wow!”

This came on a day when the internet exploded with rumours of Ranbir and Alia planning to exchange wedding vows later this month.

A report by India Today said that Alia and Ranbir will get married on 17 April with close family and friends expected to attend the wedding. Among them, the reported said quoting close source, are Karan Johar, Ranbir’s ex-girlfriend Deepika Padukone and Alia’s Dear Zindagi co-star Shah Rukh Khan.

Ranbir and Deepika dated each other for many years. Deepika later married Ranveer Singh. Karan Johar had launched Alia from the film ‘Student Of The Year.’

Speaking to NDTV, Ranbir had recently said, “I won’t give out a date during a media interaction. But Alia and I have all the intentions of getting married soon, so yes, hopefully soon.”

According to reports, wedding celebrations for Alia and Ranbir will commence on 13 April.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor will soon be seen in film ‘Brahmastra.’ It’s believed that both fell in love during the shooting of ‘Brahmastra.’