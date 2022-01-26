It’s Navjot Singh Sidhu vs Bikram Majithia in Amritsar (East) in Punjab polls

Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal on Wednesday announced that Bikram Majithia will contest against Congress’s Navjot Sidhu from Amritsar (East) in the next month’s assembly polls in Punjab.

A tweet by the Akali Dal read, “Party chief S. Sukhbir Singh Badal has announced the candidature of – Party patron S. Parkash S Badal Ji from Lambi constituency. Senior Akali leader S. Bikram Singh Majithia (@bsmajithia) from Amritsar East. S. Satinderjit S Chhajjalwaddi from Jandiala constituency.”

Majithia had won his last assembly polls from his Majitha assembly seat. However, this time he will be trying his luck from two seats namely Majitha and Amritsar (East).

Sukhbir Badal said that Sidhu ‘will suffer a humiliating defeat’ in the next month’s elections.

Punjab goes to polls in a single phase on 20 February with the counting of votes scheduled to be held on 10 March.